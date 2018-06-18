ALCOA to Pay Chelan PUD $62M on Agreement

Alcoa will make a $62.4 million payment to Chelan PUD on Tuesday that is due on a power sales agreement.

PUD General Manager Steve Wright said “We will use these dollars to stay focused on implementing our strategic priorities of investing in our assets and people, reducing our debt and implementing the Public Power Benefit program.”

Chief Finance Officer Kelly Boyd told NewsRadio 560KPQ the PUD and Alcoa had been in communication leading up to today’s deadline for a restart of the three potlines at Wenatchee Works Aluminum smelter that were idled in 2015. Alcoa had agreed to operate the plant for 30 days at 60 megawatts by June 18th or pay the $62 million. Boyd says “our capital investment program is over $100 million per year” and Boyd expects that pace for at least the next five years. “The $62 million will really help us to continue those investments” according to Boyd

Alcoa’s Wenatchee Works smelter has been curtailed since December 2015. The power sales contract included an $86 million deferred upfront charge that was specifically designed to encourage Alcoa to operate the plant. Alcoa earned a payment discount each year the smelter operated from 2011 to 2015. Last year, PUD Commissioners agreed to defer the bulk of Alcoa’s remaining charge until June 2018 as Alcoa considered whether to restart the facility. The invoice for $62 million represents the remainder of the deferred upfront charge.

The payment under the contract does not prevent the possibility of a restart, and Alcoa’s contract with the PUD remains in place until 2028.

Alcoa is obligated to purchase 26 percent of the electric generation from the Rocky Reach and Rock Island hydropower projects for its Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter, which is about enough power to operate three potlines. During the curtailment, the PUD sells unused power on Alcoa’s behalf, and the proceeds are applied toward Alcoa’s monthly contract costs.

Alcoa spokesman Jim Beck said in a press release, the potline planned for closure is Line 3 and it has not operated since 2001. The investments needed to restart that line are cost prohibitive. Another line at the Wenatchee site was permanently closed in 2004. Beck told NewsRadio 560KPQ the closed portions at the Wenatchee site will be evaluated for potential redevelopment, but only for purposes that would not affect the status of the three remaining curtailed potlines.

Information in a press release from Alcoa and Chelan PUD contributed to this report