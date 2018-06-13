All Evacuation Alerts Lifted On Soap Lake Fire

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced all evacuation alerts on the Soap Lake Fire were lifted as of 8am. Public Information Officer Jeff Sevigney reported some State Mobilization crews from Western Washington will be released from the fire today.

Firefighters are back on the fire line this morning working to strengthen and hold containment lines. Night shift crews reported some smoke and hot spots inside the fire perimeter overnight. Day Shift resources will be working to cool those hot spots and respond to any other areas of concern. Firefighters will also be using GPS devices to more accurately map the fire perimeter.

The Soap Lake Fire started June 11, 2018, at 4:30 PM along State Route 17 four miles north of Soap Lake. Grant County Fire District 7 responded and quickly requested mutual aid from surrounding communities as the fire grew rapidly with the strong winds that were present at the time. Firefighters from numerous state, federal and local agencies battled the fire through the night and into the early morning hours. Their efforts saved numerous homes and outbuildings that were threatened. Level 2 & 3 evacuation orders were issued for approximately 50 residents in the area.

June 12, 2018, at 12:45 AM, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire mobilization at the request of Fire Chief Kirk Sheppard, Grant County Fire District 7. State mobilization resources from around the state arrived early this morning and relieved the local firefighters. Crews continued to work to strengthen containment lines in moderate terrain. The fire burned approximately 2000 acres of grass, sage and brush and is 50% contained. There was one small outbuilding that was lost overnight and no injuries were reported. Fire crews will continue to patrol the fire line overnight to watch for hot spots.

The Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the fire and has established a command post and fire camp in Soap Lake. There are no current road closures at this time.