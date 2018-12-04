All For Paws Hosting Santa Paws To Help Local Police Dogs

There’s a new opportunity to treat your pet while also supporting local police dogs.

Santa Paws, a fundraising event hosted by All For Paws in Chelan, will be December 16th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Beth Vincent, owner of All For Paws, said, “What we do is we have an awesome Santa that comes out and we do photos for your pet with Santa. We ask for a minimum $5 donation, and then that donation is handed over to support the Chelan County Sheriff canine unit.”

Vincent also clarified that the event is not exclusively for dogs, and that cats and other pets are also welcome. She even mentioned Santa once posed with a snake.