Allen Blackmon Leads Kyle Mott in Chelan District Court Race

Allen Blackmon is leading Kyle Mott in a three candidate race for Chelan County District Court Position #2 Blackmon said while a lot can change, he credited his track record for bringing in just under 46% of Tuesday’s night’s vote total. Blackmon lead Kyle Mott by 895 votes Tuesday night, but Mott believes he can make up the margin with a grass roots campaign through the General Election campaign. Mott said the voter turnout of just over 25% suggests there are many more votes that could be difference makers in November. The third candidate in the race, Roberto Castro trails with 18% of the initial count.