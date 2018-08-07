latest News

Allen Blackmon Leads Kyle Mott in Chelan District Court Race

Posted By: Dave Bernstein August 7, 2018

Allen Blackmon is leading Kyle Mott in a three candidate race for Chelan County District Court Position #2  Blackmon said while a lot can change, he credited his track record for bringing in just under 46% of Tuesday’s night’s vote total.  Blackmon lead Kyle Mott by 895 votes Tuesday night, but Mott believes he can make up the margin with a grass roots campaign through the General Election campaign.  Mott said the voter turnout of just over 25% suggests there are many more votes that could be difference makers in November.  The third candidate in the race, Roberto Castro trails with 18% of the initial count.

 

