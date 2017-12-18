Amtrak Train derails, multiple fatalities

2:45pm UPDATE

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say 77 passengers and seven crew members were on board an Amtrak train that derailed near DuPont, Washington. Amtrak spokeswoman Gay Banks Olson gave the updated numbers at a news conference Monday afternoon. The announcement lowered the number of passengers previously reported and raised the number of crew members.

Amtrak Cascades Train 501 train derailed as it was making the first trip for paying passengers over improved tracks that promised a quicker run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon. The train was traveling a route Monday that had been used occasionally by freight trains until a $181 million upgrade opened it to passenger travel. Even those who opposed the new route on safety grounds said the derailment surprised them.

Commuters heading to work rushed to help victims. Daniel Konzelman and his friend pulled over on a highway and clambered into train cars to look for injured people. The 24-year-old saw some people pinned under the train and others who appeared to be dead. Konzelman says his Eagle Scout training kicked in as he helped people climb out of the train. If they looked seriously hurt, he tried to offer comfort by talking to them.

11:15am UPDATE

A U.S. official says a train derailment outside of Seattle has killed at least six people and the death count is expected to rise.

The official who was briefed on the investigation also says preliminary signs indicate the Amtrak train may have struck something on the track before going off the track.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The high-speed train was making its first run on newly constructed tracks when it derailed before 8 a.m. Monday.

The official said because the tracks were new it was unlikely to be a maintenance issue.

Local authorities had warned could be dangerous.

Transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds using data from the railroad’s train tracker app, says Train 501 was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment Monday.

The state Department of Transportation posted information about the $180.7 million project online that says the maximum speed along that stretch of track is 79 mph.

The new route was designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that’s bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.

The mayor of Lakewood, Washington, a city along the route, predicted a deadly crash. But Don Anderson thought it’d involve a fast-moving train hitting a car or pedestrian at a crossing.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks when the train came off the tracks on to I-5. He says emergency responders are working to get survivors out and to area hospitals.

Original story

An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and authorities say “injuries and casualties” were reported. The train derailed about 40 miles south of Seattle before 8 a.m. Monday, spilling at least one train car on to busy Interstate 5.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says in a tweet that the train was heading south bound and that there were “injuries and casualties,” but no numbers were immediately available. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

The Seattle Times has reported at least 3 people have been killed but that has not been confirmed.

Amtrak Cascades Train 501 was operating the first day of high speed rail service between Portland and Tacoma. Amtrak released the following statement saying there were approximately 78 passengers and 5 crew members on board the train.