Ann Diamond Running Against Condotta in 12th District

The 12th District will see a challenge this November as Ann Diamond has entered her name in the race to run against incumbent Cary Condotta. With two choices to run against in the 12th District, Diamond pointed to Condotta’s long tenure as the reason for her challenge.

Diamond says she decided to run after a meeting last year with Representative Dan Newhouse whom she says taught her a lot.

Diamond is running as an independent because she says identifying with a party places an artificial separation between her and the community.

Diamond is a doctor at the Country Clinic in Winthrop.