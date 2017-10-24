Annual Coats For Kids Drive Oct 28th

The Wenatchee Valley Coats for Kids is Saturday, October 28th in the Wenatchee Albertson’s parking lot. It’s a great way to Make A Difference in the community on the annual day of service in the Wenatchee Valley by donating a new or gently used coat, hat or pair of gloves for school aged children.

The staff of the Cherry Creek Media radio stations will be collecting the donations between 10am and 2pm. The coats, hats and gloves will be distributed to kids through the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts. Cash donations will also be accepted to purchase items to help fill in where size ranges are running short of the supply for children in need.

The Wenatchee Valley Coats for Kids is one of the terrific projects on Make A Difference Day

The Wenatchee Valley Coats for Kids is sponsored by Apple Valley Honda, the Wenatchee World and Cherry Creek Media