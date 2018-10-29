Annual Day of the Dead Celebration Planned for Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center will be holding a Day of the Dead Celebration Thursday, November 1st from 6 to 8 pm.

“The Day of the Dead is a holiday that is celebrated throughout Latin America and Spain.” said the museum’s Outreach Coordinator Ashley Sinner, “It’s a celebration where you honor your friends and family members who have passed away.”

The event will include free food, face painting, live music from Eastmont Mariachi and Norteño, folkloric dancing, and various craft-making activities. One craft activity in particular will hold importance to many who attend.

“You’re encouraged to bring photos of your family members or love one’s who have passed.” explained Sinner, “You can put a picture frame around [the photo] and then place it on our large community alter that everyone is sharing for the evening.”

Participants will also be given the opportunity to win a free year membership to the museum, valued at $125. The membership also includes free admission to more than 40 locations in just Washington state, including the Pacific Science Center, Burke Museum, the Museum of Flight, and the Museum of Glass.

Over 400 participants are expected to attend the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s Day of the Dead celebration. Sponsors of the event include Columbia Valley Community Health, Coordinated Care, Amerigroup, and Molina Healthcare.

To learn more, go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org