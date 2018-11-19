Annual Flag Football Contest Raises Hundreds for Jerry’s Harvest

The annual flag football game between the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wenatchee Police Department raised enough money for Jerry’s Harvest to supply nearly 300 meals for families who have members suffering end of life struggles. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brett Peterson said it was the participation keeps getting bigger.

“Played a good game. Two halves of 20 minutes and we kept it really close the whole time. Wenatchee PD pulled ahead and we tied it up and then we eked out the win at the end, 18-12.”

The Sheriff’s Office has won every year and Peterson says while that’s fun, the impact for Jerry’s Harvest means the most.

“People and their families that are going through some pretty tough times and often the end of life struggles; What we do is we make and deliver Thanksgiving meals on Thanksgiving Day to all of them and their families.”

Peterson says they raised $724 and with help from community businesses like Mike’s Meats, Joe’s Log Cabin and Ring-A-Bell Catering, those meals will be delivered Thursday.