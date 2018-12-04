Annual Pink at the Rink Wild Game is Friday Versus Penticton

The annual Pink at the Rink is this Friday when the Wenatchee Wild play the Penticton Vees. The fundraiser will benefit Wellness Place. Gretchen Littler with the Wild says this is the 3rd year they’ve painted the ice and it’s gotten bigger every year.

“I think this has been a great event where you can write a family member that doesn’t live in Wenatchee. You can write on there for closure. I know we’ve had players who have written parents, grandparents. I don’t know one person who hasn’t been effected by either a friend or a family member. It’s a great way to honor someone.

Players will also have names on their jerseys as a remembrance of people impacted by cancer.

Confluence Health is partnering with the team for the event. Communications Specialist Clint Strand says they are excited for the big game.

“For us to have the opportunity to help out, not only such a great organization, but to have so much fun while doing it, it’s great.”

Community members spent Monday painting the rink with the names of family and friends who have fought cancer. There will also be special shirts, and the jerseys worn by the team will be auctioned for the event.