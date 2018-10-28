Another Make a Difference Day, Another Successful Coats for Kids

Members of the Wenatchee valley were out in force at the Albertson’s parking lot Saturday for Serve Wenatchee Valley’s annual Coats for Kids drive.

People from all walks of life donated coats, other winter wear and money to help keep kids warm in their community.

“I think it’s been a great day.” said Serve Wenatchee Valley’s Executive Director Thom Nees, “We’ve got a lot of generous people in this community. When all of us do a little, we can accomplish a lot.”

As the sun shined, a steady stream of donations were sorted by volunteers. The donations would eventually halfway fill a large U-Haul truck. Serve Wenatchee Valley had previously asked for winter wear for kids ages kindergarten through high school, and the organization will also take care of distributing the donations.

Coats for Kids was one of many events on what was Make a Difference Day. Saturday marked the 28th annual Make a Difference Day in the Wenatchee valley. Margie Kerr, one of the original organizers of Make a Difference Day in the Wenatchee valley, explained why turnout is consistently so good in the area.

“People enjoy doing good for other people, and this is a opportunity that every person can participate in. So the idea sells itself I think. Plus we have a generous community.”

Early estimates are that Coats for Kids was just a hair short of Serve Wenatchee Valley’s goal of 1,000 coats. Nees estimates that roughly 920 coats were collected for needy kids, while 19 large bags full of hats, gloves and scarves were also collected. At least $3,000 was donated, although Nees expects that number to greatly increase. Any money collected will be spent to fill in sizes that proved to be scarce Saturday.