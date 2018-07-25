Another SCAM Targets Chelan PUD Customers

The Chelan PUD is reporting Wenatchee businesses and residents alike are being targeted by scammers demanding immediate payment or threatening a shutoff of their power.

Pat O’Hara, the PUD’s customer credit manager said the scammers are getting very aggressive with their demands for payment. The scammers want payment with a Green Dot card which can be purchased at a convenience store or supermarket. Once the Green Dot card number is provided to the scammers “It’s pretty much like giving them cash” O’Hara said. But he noted their tactics are very aggressive, “They are calling people back and telling them your’e going to be sorry” if they have not returned calls with the Green Dot information or told the scammers they would pay the PUD directly.

O’Hara says that is how the scam works but it is not the PUD practice for handling past due accounts

Chelan PUD sends notices to delinquent account holders and then attempts to make contact by phone to arrange a payment plan if necessary but never demands immediate payment through Green Dot cards.

If you think you’ve received a scam call, hang up and call Chelan PUD to report it and check the status of your account