Apartment Building Fire in Leavenworth Contained to One Unit

An apartment fire at the Berg Rose Apartments in Leavenworth Thursday morning resulted in some residents being displaced and smoke damage to the building. Chelan County Fire District 3 PIO Annie Schmidt says there was a massive response from multiple fire districts and other emergency responders.

“Anytime you have a lot of occupancy, we’re going to respond fairly significantly to make sure that we can handle that safely for the first responders and for the residents. We really heavily here with our neighboring jurisdictions on partnerships and mutual aid and that certainly was a big part of why today’s fire was successfully contained to one unit.”

Chelan County Fire 3 was assisted by Chelan County Fire Districts 1 and 6, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Medical Center and Chelan PUD.

One resident was transported for injuries. Others are currently staying the Fire Station and getting checked by medical staff.