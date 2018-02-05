Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Finalist Interviews

The top ten finalists for Apple Blossom Festival royalty appeared on “The Agenda” with Michael Knight all last week. Here are the interviews.
January 29, 2018 – Brynn Sherrell and Brooke Mott
January 30, 2018 – Estela Navarro and Shayn Stanaway
January 31, 2018 – Jessica Murray and Aryana Villafuerte
February 1, 2018 – Gretta Wiersma and Lauren Thompson
February 2, 2018 – Rebecca Hall and Sophie Castillo
The Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant is Saturday February 10, 2018 at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.
