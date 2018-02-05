latest News

Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Finalist Interviews

Posted By: Dylan Carder February 5, 2018

The top ten finalists for Apple Blossom Festival royalty appeared on “The Agenda” with Michael Knight all last week. Here are the interviews.

January 29, 2018 – Brynn Sherrell and Brooke Mott

 

January 30, 2018 – Estela Navarro and Shayn Stanaway

 

January 31, 2018 – Jessica Murray and Aryana Villafuerte

 

February 1, 2018 – Gretta Wiersma and Lauren Thompson

 

February 2, 2018 – Rebecca Hall and Sophie Castillo

 

The Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant is Saturday February 10, 2018 at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

 

