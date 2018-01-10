Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 10 Candidates

Congratulations to the 2018 Top Ten Royalty Candidates!
From bottom left to right then top left to right. (W=Wenatchee E=Eastmont)
Sophie Castillo (W) Parents Miguel & Megan Castillo
Rebecca Hall (E) Parents Chris & Jodi Hall
Shayn Stanaway (E) Parents Eric & Sandy Stanaway
Gretta Wiersma (W) Parents Don & Sue Weirsma
Jessica Murray (W) Parents Bill & Jodi Murray
Lauren Thompson (W) Parents Andrew & Anita Thompson
Estela Navarro (W) Parents Etzel & Deborah Navarro
Brynn Sherrell (E) Parents Jimmy & Paula Sherrell
Brooke Mott (E) Parents Ed & Sherry Mott
Aryana Villafuerte (E) Parents Claudia Villafuerte
In preparation for the 2018 Royalty Selection Pageant, the Top Ten candidates will appear as guests on KPQ’s the Agenda with Michael Knight from 1-2pm during the week of Jan. 29th.
The 2018 Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank is Saturday, February 10 at Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Pageant tickets go on sale Monday at 9am at the Festival Office located at 2 S. Chelan Ave. or online at www.appleblossom.org.
