Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 10 Candidates

Congratulations to the 2018 Top Ten Royalty Candidates!

From bottom left to right then top left to right. (W=Wenatchee E=Eastmont)

Sophie Castillo (W) Parents Miguel & Megan Castillo

Rebecca Hall (E) Parents Chris & Jodi Hall

Shayn Stanaway (E) Parents Eric & Sandy Stanaway

Gretta Wiersma (W) Parents Don & Sue Weirsma

Jessica Murray (W) Parents Bill & Jodi Murray

Lauren Thompson (W) Parents Andrew & Anita Thompson

Estela Navarro (W) Parents Etzel & Deborah Navarro

Brynn Sherrell (E) Parents Jimmy & Paula Sherrell

Brooke Mott (E) Parents Ed & Sherry Mott

Aryana Villafuerte (E) Parents Claudia Villafuerte

In preparation for the 2018 Royalty Selection Pageant, the Top Ten candidates will appear as guests on KPQ’s the Agenda with Michael Knight from 1-2pm during the week of Jan. 29th.

The 2018 Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank is Saturday, February 10 at Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Pageant tickets go on sale Monday at 9am at the Festival Office located at 2 S. Chelan Ave. or online at www.appleblossom.org.