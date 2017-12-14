Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 25 Candidates

The candidates listed with an (E) are from Eastmont High School, (W) are from Wenatchee High School and with an (R) are from The River Academy:

Front Row L to R: Gretta Wiersma (W), Ashley Turner (W), Brooke Mott (E), Aryana Villafuerte (R), Elloise Sheets (W), Catrina Russ (W), Estela Navarro (W)

Second Row: Brynn Sherrell (R), Diana Rios (W), Rebecca Hall (E), Shayn Stanaway (E), Kailie Wulf (W), Emma Yenney (W)

Third Row: Grace Black (W), Ellie Gold (W), Chellbie Johnston (W), Sophie Castillo (W), Jessica Murray (W), Karmen Lange (E)

Top Row: Sheyla Gonzalez (W), Grace Dorey (W), Lauren Thompson (W), Veronica Joya (W), Olivia Forsberg (W), Kirin Ryles (W)

Selection of the 2018 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty is underway with the announcement of the 25 young women, from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, who will compete for a chance to be one of the ten candidates who will then vie for the Royal Court, consisting of a queen and two princesses.

The Candidates will be honored at a reception that is open to the public on Tuesday, January 9th, at the Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 10, the Candidates will give a 2-3minute speech in front of their peers. A panel of 3 out-of-town judge’s votes will count as 50% of the total Top 10 score, the student body votes count as the other 50% of the total Top 10 score. The Top 10 Candidates will be announced that evening at 6:00 pm, in the Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee. The announcement ceremony is also free and open to the public.

Following a month of preparation the Top 10 Candidates will compete at the Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, where over $24,000 in scholarships will be awarded! Pageant is Saturday, February 10, in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 15, 9:00 am at the Apple Blossom Festival office, located at 2 S. Chelan St., Wenatchee and online at www.appleblossom.org. Cost is $20 for lower level seating and $15 for upper level seating; all seating is reserved.