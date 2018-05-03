Apple Blossom Gets Crafty This Weekend

More than 125 vendors will fill Memorial Park Friday through the weekend for the Apple Blossom Arts and Crafts weekend. Darci Christoferson with the Festival says it runs from pottery and jewelry to artwork and beyond.

Christoferson says they get asked every year by commercial vendors, but that they really want to keep it as hand made items.

Christoferson says she has too many favorites to pick one, and it often changes from year-to-year, but it is all unique work that you can get anywhere else.