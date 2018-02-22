Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Finalists Announced

The Washington State Apple Blossom has announced 11 finalists for the Junior Royalty Program, sponsored by Dr. Cara Schroeder Children’s Dentistry. A panel of educators chose the finalists out of 82 essays from Fifth Grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts on the following topic:

“If you could have one super power, what would it be and why?” (200 words or less)

The finalists will attend a 40-minute writing session on Tuesday, February 27. The 3 Junior Royalty members will be chosen based on their initial essay and the writing session by the same group of educators.

From Sterling Middle School

Farrah Moody, Daughter of Kathy Moody and Mike Moody

Kylinn Eurton, Daughter of Katie Robinson and Justin Eurton

From Newbery Elementary

Phenice (Fen-ees) Segers, Daughter of Opal Segers and Lee Duncan

Sahalee Mahler, Daughter of Marshall and Cynthia Mahler

From Lincoln Elementary

Janelle (Amez-Qua) Amezcua, Daughter of Juan and Monica (Amez-Qua) Amezcua

From Lewis & Clark Elementary

Elly Mayfield, Daughter of Brandy and Heath Kraus

From Sunnyslope Elementary

Lauren Ottosen, Daughter of Steve and Christie Ottosen

From Valley Academy of Learning

Rachel Carter, Daughter of Christopher and Rebecca Carter

From The River Academy

Noelle Hill, Daughter of Heather Hill and J. Colin

From Washington Elementary

Ava Smeller, Daughter of Matt and Sarah Smeller

Madison Wright, Daughter of Jon and Laura Mounter