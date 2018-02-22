The Washington State Apple Blossom has announced 11 finalists for the Junior Royalty Program, sponsored by Dr. Cara Schroeder Children’s Dentistry. A panel of educators chose the finalists out of 82 essays from Fifth Grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts on the following topic:
“If you could have one super power, what would it be and why?” (200 words or less)
The finalists will attend a 40-minute writing session on Tuesday, February 27. The 3 Junior Royalty members will be chosen based on their initial essay and the writing session by the same group of educators.
From Sterling Middle School
Farrah Moody, Daughter of Kathy Moody and Mike Moody
Kylinn Eurton, Daughter of Katie Robinson and Justin Eurton
From Newbery Elementary
Phenice (Fen-ees) Segers, Daughter of Opal Segers and Lee Duncan
Sahalee Mahler, Daughter of Marshall and Cynthia Mahler
From Lincoln Elementary
Janelle (Amez-Qua) Amezcua, Daughter of Juan and Monica (Amez-Qua) Amezcua
From Lewis & Clark Elementary
Elly Mayfield, Daughter of Brandy and Heath Kraus
From Sunnyslope Elementary
Lauren Ottosen, Daughter of Steve and Christie Ottosen
From Valley Academy of Learning
Rachel Carter, Daughter of Christopher and Rebecca Carter
From The River Academy
Noelle Hill, Daughter of Heather Hill and J. Colin
From Washington Elementary
Ava Smeller, Daughter of Matt and Sarah Smeller
Madison Wright, Daughter of Jon and Laura Mounter
Be the first to comment on "Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Finalists Announced"