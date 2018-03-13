Apple Blossom Looking for Convertibles

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is looking for additional convertibles to drive the various dignitaries through the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade which takes place April 28th and the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on May 5th. The organization is specifically looking for convertibles that can hold two to four people across the back. If you have a car you’re willing to volunteer, reach out to the festival office by phone (662-3616), email monica@appleblossom.org or stop by at 2 S Chelan Ave., as soon as possible.