Apple Blossom Quiet for Law Enforcement

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says Apple Blossom was a relatively quiet 10-day stretch with little in the way of trouble with just one exception.
The exact numbers are expected to come out no later than Tuesday. Reinfeld complimented the Festival as setting up at least some security to make theft less of a problem.
Reinfeld says their biggest problems during Apple Blossom are usually traffic related with road changes or closures.
