Apple Capital Loop Trail Closure in Riverfront Park

Next Monday, Chelan PUD will be closing off a portion of the Loop Trail through Riverfront Park while work is underway to replace a 242 foot section of storm drain that failed recently and caused a sinkhole.

A detour will be in place for about three weeks between Fifth Street and Island View. The entire project will take roughly six weeks to complete. There will also be a closure of the parking area closest to the trail to allow the contractor to set up a staging area for equipment.

Chelan PUD has scheduled asphalt paving in a number of PUD park facilities but no closures are expected.

DATE CHANGE – Old Mill Park in Manson

Originally scheduled for the week of Sept. 10, this landscaping project has been moved to Sept. 19-20. The contractor will cone off the work area. The parking lot remains open.

Sept. 18 – 20 – Lincoln Rock State Park

Signage in place – no closures

Asphalt and seal coating

Sept. 24 – 27 – Wenatchee Confluence State Park

Asphalt trail maintenance at a variety of locations around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.

Oct. 3 – 5 – Daroga State Park

Asphalt trail maintenance around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.

Oct. 17 – 19 – Beebe Bridge Park

Asphalt trail maintenance around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.