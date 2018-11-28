Apple Sox Prepare for Their 20th Season

Wenatchee Apple Sox owner, Jose Oglesby and the Apple Sox play-by-play broadcaster, Joel Norman were guests on “The Agenda” ( here the entire interview here at KPQ.com under The Agenda tab). Ogelsby fell in love with baseball as a young man in Columbia, Norman did the same in his home town of Pittsburgh … Oglesby followed the American League, while Norman followed the Pirates of Pittsburgh … their love for the game brought these two men together in the Valley to protect and nurture the hometown team and prepare them for another season … The West Coast Baseball League, welcomes a new team this season, the Ridgefield (WA) Raptors; with the debut of The Raptors there are now an even amount of teams in the North and South Divisions making playoffs more equitable. Oglesby speaks of his love for the game …

The Apple Sox opening day is June 4th, 2019, versus the Victoria HarbourCats … this is the Apple Sox 20th season of ball in Wenatchee and in connection with this anniversary, they will unveil a new logo sometime next week.