AppleSox Announce 2018 Pitching Staff

The Wenatchee AppleSox are welcoming 10 pitchers to join existing arms, Hunter Boyd, McCabe Cottrell, Connor McCord, Alek Jacob, Gerald Hein, Dawson Day, Drake Maningo, and Nick Seamons – as well as the team’s 18 other announced players to round out this season’s expected roster Head Coach Kyle Krustangel announced, Friday.

Jeremy Yelland, Hunter McMahon, Sam Wong, Karver Pate, Josh Harrington, Kyle Bosworth, Dylan Orlando, Brian Marquez, Troy Stainbrook, and Tyler Chipman round out the AppleSox expected 36-man roster.

Yelland, a Spokane native and freshman at the University of Hawaii, has worked in 22.1 innings this season for the Rainbow Wahine, tossing 24 strikeouts, while surrendering 16 earned runs. The left hander was formerly ranked the No. 3 high school southpaw in the state of Washington.

McMahon, a redshirt-freshman right hander at Coffeyville CC, hails from Kansas City, Mo. In 36.2 innings, he has registered 49 strikeouts for the Red Ravens. He has appeared in 10 games with seven starts.

Wong, a 6-4 junior left-handed pitcher from Boise, comes to the AppleSox from Montana State-Billings. This year, in 60.2 innings, the lefty has allowed just 34 earned runs, while tallying 37 strikeouts. He carries a 5.04 ERA and a 4-4 record. Previously, Wong pitched at Treasure Valley CC.

Pate, another left-handed option for Krustangel, has spent his redshirt-junior and redshirt sophomore seasons at Northern Colorado, after transferring fro Columbia Basin College. This year, the Spokane native has worked in 34 innings, with only a staggering 10 earned runs allowed. He has 36 strikeouts to 17 walks.

Harrington, from Missoula, Mont. represents a third pitcher for the AppleSox from MSU-Billings. In 15.2 innings, he has given up 16 earned runs and struck out 11 batters. He has a save this season.

Bosworth, a right-handed junior from Texas Rio Grande Valley has not appeared in a game for UTRGV this year after transferring from Pierce College. Last year he was 4-1 in 12 games including five starts. He threw 43.1 innings.

Orlando, a freshman lefty for Washington State University, has seen limited action for the Cougars this spring. In 3.1 innings, the Sin City native has given up two runs, with two strikeouts. Over his high school career at Palo Verde in Las Vegas, he totaled 138 strikeouts and is originally from Fayetteville, N.C.

Marquez, a freshman lefty for UC Irvine, has also worked 3.1 innings this year. The San Diego native has given up three earned runs, while posting four strikeouts. Last year, as a senior at Rancho Bernardo HS, he tossed two no hitters.

Stainbrook, a towering 6-7 left-handed pitcher from Biola University, has been a workhorse this season for the Eagles. Over 61.1 innings, the Visalia native has allowed 29 earned runs and tossed 47 strikeouts. His 4.26 ERA is accompanied by a 5-3 record.

Chipman, a Cashmere native and commit to Gonzaga, has a season ERA of 0.93 for the Bulldogs. He has appeared in 15 innings and registered 28 strikeouts. He is also batting .406 with 13 hits and 12 RBI. His Cashmere HS Bulldogs are currently 18-2 including an 11-1 record in league play.

The Wenatchee AppleSox open their 19th season of play June 1, 2018 at the Victoria Harbourcats, and play their home opener in Wenatchee June 5 against the River City Athletics. For more information, fans can visit www.applesox.com.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox