AppleSox Announce More Additions for 2018 Roster

Position players from 16 different collegiate institutions, will help patrol the field for the 2018 AppleSox, Head Coach Kyle Krustangel announced Monday.

With his second roster announcement, Krustangel welcomes 17 players to join 10 returners, named to the squad last week. The team’s final roster announcement will come Friday.

Johnny Sage, Collin Montez, Conrad McMahon, and Isaac Barrera will be outfielders for Wenatchee.

Sage, currently the NWAC’s leading hitter for Krustangel at Yakima Valley College, boasts a .408 batting average. He also leads the league with 63 RBI, 22 doubles, and 64 hits.

Montez, from Washington State, is batting .212 during his freshman year on the Palouse. The left-handed bat from Marysville and was a 2A All-State selection by the Lynden Tribune last year.

McMahon, of Texas Rio Grande Valley, is currently batting .317 for UTRGV with 23 RBI. He played last summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Barrera, from Gonzaga, is a .278 hitter for Coach Machtolf in Spokane. He has driven in 10 runs and chipped in three doubles to the Zags’ cause.

Dawson Bacho, Kody Darcy, Joey Magro, Cory Meyer, JT Schwartz, and Mason Marenco will all work on the infield.

Bacho, from Sacramento State, has not played yet this season for the Hornets, but started in 32 last season with a .243 average, 12 RBI, and 13 runs scored.

Darcy, a commit to Xavier University, will play for the Musketeers after a summer in Wenatchee. Currently a Kentridge Charger in Kent, Wash., Darcy will play in a playoff game for his HS team Tuesday afternoon.

Magro, from Biola, is hitting .332 for the Eagles this season, after leading the team in hitting a season ago. He has driven in 27 runs with 14 doubles this year in NCCAA play.

Meyer, from Washington State, hit .290 last season with 20 RBI for the Cougars, and has not played in 2018 for WSU. He was formerly a junior college player at Spokane Falls Community College.

Schwartz, a commit to UCLA, will come to the Bruins from Corona del Mar High School. He comes to the AppleSox as a career .379 hitter in high school, with 13 home runs, 25 doubles, and 124 hits.

Marenco, of Gonzaga, is a redshirt for the Zags this season. From Mount Si High School in North Bend, he hit .410 as a senior and was the KingCo 4A Player of the Year, as well as a First-Team All-State selection.

Dawson Day, Drake Maningo, and Nick Seamons are all listed as utility options for the 2018 AppleSox.

Day, has seen limited action this year in the field at Seattle U. In 7 games he has driven in two runs with a single hit. On the mound, he is 1-1 over 13 appearances and four starts. He has a 5.67 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33.1 innings.

Maningo, also from Seattle U, has also only taken 8 at bats this year for the Redhawks. In 12 relief appearances, he has tallied an 8.22 ERA with an 0-1 record and has struck out 12 batters in 15.1 innings.

Seamons, an incoming freshman to Nevada, has hit .321 this year for Rancho Bernardo High School. He also has a 1.77 ERA with nine wins over 75.1 innings and 65 strikeouts this season. Opponents hit .164 against him.

Alix Garcia (20-game), Sam Swenson (20-game), and Nolan McCafferty (half-season) will all play on temporary or partial-season agreements for Wenatchee.

Garcia, who will be headed to Oklahoma State from Central Arizona College, has been a .368 hitter this season for the Vaqueros. He has 108 career RBI at CAC with nine home runs, including six this season.

Swenson, is batting .333 this year at George Fox University, and owns 71 career RBI, 10 home runs, and 89 hits for the Bruins.

McCafferty, from Pomona Pitzer, is hitting .296 on his freshman season for the Sagehens. He has driven in 32 runs with 42 hits, 10 RBI, and one home run.

The AppleSox final roster announcement, Friday, will highlight this year’s new pitchers.

The Wenatchee AppleSox open their 19th season of play June 1, 2018 at the Victoria Harbourcats, and play their home opener in Wenatchee June 5 against the River City Athletics. For more information, fans can visit www.applesox.com.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox