Applesox Beat Pippins to Claim Series

From Applesox.com:

The AppleSox (10-13) wrapped up their seven-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The Sox took two of three from the Pippins and won four of seven in the homestand thanks to a strong effort on the mound. Hunter Boyd (2-1) allowed two runs over six innings to pick up the victory and Dawson Day shut out the Pippins with six strikeouts over the final three frames to pick up his first save of the season.

The Sox scored in the first inning for the second time in this series to begin the scoring. Joey Magro singled to center, Jacob Prater was hit by a pitch and then Johnny Sage plated Magro with a single. Connor McCord fouled out on the third base side, but with no one covering home, Prater used some heads-up baserunning to dart home and score on the sacrifice fly.

The Pippins got singular runs in the second and third innings to tie up the score. However, that was all that they would get in the game.

In the fifth, the Sox used a double-steal attempt to take the lead. With Magro at third and Sage at first with two outs, Sage took off from first during McCord’s at-bat. As he halfway down the line, Magro took off from third and scored. Sage was able to get back to first safely and Sox took a 3-2 lead.

The AppleSox got some insurance in the eighth with two more runs. After Sage reached on a fielder’s choice and McCord doubled, Taylor put down a bunt. The throw came home, but Sage slid in safely before it for a run.

During Kody Darcy’s at-bat, McCord was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate, but would score after the Pippins catcher air-mailed the throw into left field.

After getting Thursday off, the AppleSox go on the road for the first time in two weeks. They’ll face the Walla Walla Sweets for the first of three games on Friday starting at 6:35 p.m.