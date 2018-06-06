AppleSox Can’t Hold Early Lead, Drop Home Opener to River City

WENATCHEE, Wash. – In their first home game of the season, the Wenatchee AppleSox lost to the River City Athletics, 7-6, in a non-league game at Paul Thomas Sr. Field on Tuesday night.

The AppleSox got off to a strong start with a five-run first inning, but could not overcome the rough middle innings and suffered the loss.

For the second time in three days, the AppleSox sent all nine men to the plate in an inning and scored five runs. Sunday, it came in the second inning against Victoria, but tonight, it happened in the first.

John Sage led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Mason Marenco walked, Jordan Rathborne, playing in his first game of the season with the AppleSox, singled in Sage and Alix Garcia followed with a sacrifice fly to score Marenco and make it 2-0, AppleSox.

Cory Meyer followed with a walk to put runners at first and second with one out. An out later, Joey Magro tripled to left-center to plate both runners. Nolan McCafferty singled to right to score Magro and make it 5-0. River City starter Jeb Callaghan exited after allowing five runs on four hits in the first inning.

After the Athletics sent nine men to the plate and scored three in the third and then used a three-run homer to take a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth, the AppleSox responded in the bottom of that same inning.

After a double play, the AppleSox went to work with two outs. Meyer and Cole McKenzie both singled to put runners at first and second with two outs. Nolan McCafferty picked up his second RBI single of the game to tie the game up. During Taylor Poffenroth’s at-bat, River City’s first baseman Drew VanKemske couldn’t handle a throw over to first and his error allowed the go-ahead run, McKenzie, to score.

Five of Wenatchee’s seven runs on Tuesday night came with two outs. Overall, the AppleSox hit .500 (9-18) with two outs and also drew three walks.

The AppleSox took a 7-6 lead into the fifth, but two pitches into the inning, the Athletics’ rightfielder Andrew Vargas homered to left field to tie the game up.

Neither team would strike again until the ninth, when VanKemske walked and scored two batters later on an RBI double by Vargas. The AppleSox put two on in the bottom of the inning, but could not complete the rally.

Cashmere native Tyler Chipman got the start for the AppleSox and struck out four batters, but could not overcome eight walks en route to allowing six runs.

Steen Fredrickson struck out seven batters in 3.1-innings of scoreless relief. Fredrickson struck out the side twice and now has nine strikeouts over 4.1-innings in two appearances.

The AppleSox are back at Paul Thomas Sr. Field on Wednesday night for another non-league game, this one against the Northwest Honkers. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are still available at applesox.com and in person at the ballpark.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox