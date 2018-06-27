AppleSox Can’t Match Power with Elks in Series Opening Loss

The Wenatchee AppleSox (7-11) dropped their series opener with the Bend Elks, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox held an opponent to six hits or fewer for the second time in four games, but could not continue their hot stretch at the plate.

The Sox struck first by scoring in the bottom of the first. With one out, Mason Marenco walked and went to second on a throwing error by the first baseman while Marenco was in a rundown. On the next pitch, Johnny Sage singled to right field to plate Marenco and give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

However, that was the last lead that the AppleSox would have. Ty Holmstrom hit a two-run homer in the second to give the Elks the lead and he added another two-run shot in the fourth.

In the ninth, the Sox cut the deficit to two. J.T. Schwartz, making his AppleSox debut, drew his second walk of the game and scored two batters later on Jake Taylor’s RBI single to right-center field.

The Sox and Elks will meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox