AppleSox Can’t Overcome Mistakes in Loss to Kelowna

Despite outhitting the Kelowna Falcons (5-7) and taking an early 3-0 lead, the Wenatchee AppleSox (4-7) lost the series finale, 9-6.

Mason Marenco went 4-for-5 at the plate with hits in each of his first three at-bats and scored two runs. His second-inning double was his team-high fourth of the season.

The AppleSox entered the fourth inning with a three-run lead after striking in the first inning for the second straight day. With one out, Marenco single and Johnny Sage doubled him in. On the next pitch, Connor McCord drove home Sage with a single.

In the third inning, it was Sage again coming through with an RBI. After Joey Magro singled and Marenco doubled to put runners at second and third, Sage lifted a sacrifice fly to left to plate Magro.

However, that would be the last lead that the AppleSox would hold. Kelowna struck for three in the fourth on four consecutive singles to tie the game.

After neither team scored in fifth, the Falcons added two more in the sixth after a couple of errors. A solo shot in the seventh along with a passed ball and a balk helped bring in three more runs in the eighth for the Falcons.

The AppleSox gave it a fighting chance in the ninth when they loaded the bases and Connor McCord cleared them with a three-RBI double, but that was all that they would get.

After dropping two of three to Kelowna, the AppleSox will face the Walla Walla Sweets from Tuesday through Thursday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. First pitch for each game is set for 7:05 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox