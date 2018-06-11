AppleSox Drop Doubleheader in Portland

The Wenatchee AppleSox dropped their doubleheader with the Portland Pickles on Monday, losing 3-0 and 9-0 at Walker Stadium.

In two seven-inning games, the AppleSox completed two of the three games that were rained out this past weekend. The third game will be made up in the middle of July when the Pickles visit Wenatchee from July 18-20.

In Game 1, Grady Miller struck out six and allowed three runs over 4.2 innings. Jake Cooper homered and Sam Novitske hit two RBI doubles to lead the Pickles to victory.

In the second game, the Pickles scored in every inning except for the first inning. The big blows were two-run outbursts in the second and fifth innings and a three-run surge in the sixth.

The play of the day for the AppleSox came in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 1, when left fielder Sam Waterman robbed a would-be home run. Waterman reached over the left field fence to grab a fly ball hit by Daniel Lopez, then was flipped over the fence, but held onto the ball.

Now the AppleSox travel to Corvallis for a three-game set before heading back to Wenatchee. Tuesday’s game against the Knights is at 6:35 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox