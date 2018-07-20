Applesox Drop Doubleheader to Portland

From AppleSox.com.:

The Wenatchee AppleSox (14-21, 3-6 second half) dropped both games of their doubleheader with the Portland Pickles on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The Sox and Pickles were making up a game from their postponed June 8-10 series in Portland in addition to the regularly scheduled second game of a three-game set in Wenatchee.

The Pickles scored first both games, starting with a three-run second inning in Game One. Two AppleSox errors allowed the Pickles to score a trio of runs despite not collecting any base hits.

In the third, an Evan Williams ground out cut the deficit in half. With one out, Jordan Rathbone walked and then advanced to second after Nick Seamons reached on an error. A wild pitch moved both runners up 90 feet and then Williams delivered with a grounder to the left side to score Rathbone.

Johnny Sage walked to lead off the third inning and McCord singled to put runners at the corners. As McCord dashed toward second base for a steal, the throw went over everyone’s heads and into center field allowing Sage to score. Cory Meyer singled to left to drive in McCord and tie the game.

In Game Two, the two teams combined for three home runs, but it was two by the Pickles that proved to be the difference.

Noah Cardenas opened the scoring with a two-run shot to put the Pickles up 2-0 in the second inning. In the top of the seventh, with the game tied 2-2, Mikey Perez belted a leadoff solo shot to right-center field to score the eventual game-winning run.

Before that, the Sox worked to tie it up. Kody Darcy led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo shot over the fence in dead center.

The AppleSox tied the game up with an RBI single by Joey Magro in the fifth. After Isaac Barrera reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second base, Magro plated him with a single to right.

The series wraps up on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.