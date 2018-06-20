AppleSox Drop Series Opener to Walla Walla

Jake Taylor homered but the Wenatchee AppleSox (4-8) lost 7-3 to the Walla Walla Sweets (8-5) on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

In a game that the AppleSox never led, they could not overcome two errors and three wild pitches.

The Sweets struck for their first two runs in the second with two singles and three wild pitches. They would take a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish.

Taylor drew the Sox within one with his first home run of the season and the teams’ second with his third-inning longball.

After the Sweets scored three runs on two hits and an error in the sixth, the Sox responded with two in the bottom of the inning. Evan Williams and Mason Marenco led off with consecutive walks and both would score thanks to an RBI single by Johnny Sage and a sacrifice fly by Jordan Rathbone to make it 5-3.

The Sweets made it a non-save situation with two in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.

The AppleSox have now lost three in a row and are 1-4 in their six-game homestand. They will look to even up the series with the Sweets on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox