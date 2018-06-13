AppleSox Earn 600th Win in Team History

With a 4-0 victory over the Corvallis Knights (2-4) on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium, the Wenatchee AppleSox (3-3) won their 600th game in franchise history.

Curtis Bafus struck out nine over seven scoreless innings and Cory Meyer went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the AppleSox to victory. Bafus attacked early with his fastball and late with his curveball to pick up his first win of the season. Meyer singled twice and was a couple of feet away from a home run, but settled for a double.

The AppleSox opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Conner McCord led off with a single. After a Jeremy Yelland single and a fielder’s choice put runners at first and third, Nolan McCafferty lifted a ball to shallow right field that went in and out of the glove of Knights’ second baseman Briley Knight and dropped for an error, scoring McCord.

Though that proved to be the eventual game-winning run, the AppleSox weren’t finished. In the sixth, Meyer led off with a single and advanced to third after a single and a double play. He’d come around to score on Sam Waterman’s RBI single to left field.

The AppleSox got out of several jams prior to tacking on their final two runs in the top of the ninth. After Taylor Poffenroth reached on a fielder’s choice and Alex Garcia reached on an error by Knight, Garcia stole second to put runners on second and third. Conner McCord lifted a bloop single to center field in ‘no man’s land’ to plate both runners and double the AppleSox’ lead.

Troy Stainbrook tossed the final two innings to pick up the save. He struck out three batters in the eighth and another in the ninth to register his first save of the season.

The AppleSox will look to take the series from the Knights on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox