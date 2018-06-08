AppleSox End Brief Home Stand with Back to Back Wins

The Wenatchee AppleSox wrapped up their first homestand of the 2018 season with an 8-3 victory over the Highline Bears. The AppleSox took two of three from three different non-league opponents in Wenatchee’s first three home games of the season at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

In all three wins this season entering Thursday night, AppleSox starters have gone at least six innings. That trend continued on Thursday as Tyson Yamane allowed one run over seven innings.

At the plate, AppleSox batters drew nine walks and collected four extra-base hits. The AppleSox also capitalized on four errors, marking the third time in four days that their opponent committed four or more errors.

Three batters into the game, the Bears took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single after a double. However, the AppleSox tied it up in the bottom half. John Sage walked and advanced to third on a pickoff throwing error. Cory Meyer tied it up with a sacrifice fly to center.

In the second inning, another error led to two more runs. Jeremy Yelland and Joey Magro led off with walks and both stole third and second base, respectively. While taking the bags, Highline’s third baseman Carter Wallace could not handle the throw and both runners moved up 90 more feet and the AppleSox took the lead. After the Sox drew two more walks, Sage singled in Magro to make it 3-1, AppleSox.

The next inning, the AppleSox scored three more runs, two of which came with two outs. Sam Swenson doubled with one and out and scored two batters later on a Magro single. After Nolan McCafferty singled, Taylor Poffenroth drove both runners in with an RBI double.

After neither team struck in the fourth, the AppleSox got another run on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Yelland reached on an error and scored two batters later on a double by McCafferty.

Neither team would score again until Swenson hit a solo home run in the eighth. Highline answered with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, but that was all they would get.

The AppleSox now head to Portland for the first of a three-game set against the Pickles. It’s the first time that the AppleSox and Pickles will meet in West Coast League play. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox