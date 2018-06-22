AppleSox End Homestand With Loss to Sweets

Jacob Prater drove in a run and scored three times, but the Wenatchee AppleSox (5-9) lost to the Walla Walla Sweets (9-6) 10-4 on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Along with Prater, Alix Garcia and Nick Seamons catalyzed the offensive output with 2-for-4 days at the plate. Three of the four AppleSox runs came with two outs.

The AppleSox got off to an early lead by scoring in the first inning, but never lead again after the third. Evan Williams was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning and then came around to score three batters later when Prater singled him in.

In the third, the Sweets sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs on two hits. Walla Walla cashed in on two hit by pitches, a walk and an error to take the lead.

Both teams scored runs in the fourth. After the Sweets made it 6-1, the Sox got one back in the bottom half of the inning. Prater walked to lead off the inning and scored three batters later on A.D. Pena’s groundout to the right side.

Walla Walla got two more runs in the fifth, but the Sox scored one in the sixth. Prater again led off with a walk and scored on Pena’s single, his first hit of the summer.

After the Sweets tacked on two more runs in the seventh, the Sox tallied their final run in the eighth inning. Prater was plunked to lead off the inning to reach base safely in all four of his plate appearances.

Prater stole second base and then came in to score on a single by Sam Swenson.

The AppleSox hit the road next to face the Port Angeles Lefties this weekend. The first game is Friday and will be at 6:35 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox