AppleSox Fall in Corvallis 12-3

The Wenatchee AppleSox fell to the Corvallis Knights, 12-3, on Wednesday night at Goss Stadium.

Joey Magro collected three hits in four at-bats, but it was not enough to lead the AppleSox. The team also collected 11 hits in the loss.

An RBI single in the second and another in the third gave the Knights a 2-0 lead. The AppleSox responded with a two-run fifth when they loaded up the bases. Mason Marenco drove in one with an RBI groundout to the right side and Jordan Rathbone singled in another to tie the game.

In the bottom half, Corvallis scored three times on three hits, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. The AppleSox would respond with an RBI walk by John Sage with the bases loaded, but that was all they would get. The Knights scored six runs on seven hits in the sixth and added another in the seventh to cap the scoring.

The AppleSox now look to take the series in the final meeting of the season between the two teams on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox