AppleSox Fan Fest Monday Night

The Wenatchee AppleSox are holding their annual Fan Fest at Paul Thomas Sr. Field Monday night. Fans will be able to get their first look at the team on the eve of their 2018 home opener on Tuesday. The live practice will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Fans will also have the opportunity to buy season tickets or individual game tickets along with AppleSox merchandise. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. The mascot, Coyote, will also be there to meet and greet fans.

The AppleSox opened up their season on the road this past weekend by taking two out of three in Victoria against the HarbourCats. Friday night Grady Miller tossed six shutout innings and the AppleSox scored both of their runs in the fourth inning to pick up the 2-1 victory at Royal Athletic Park.

On Saturday, Mason Marenco reached base on all four of his trips to the plate and provided Wenatchee with it’s only run with a solo home run, the first of the season for AppleSox. It was the only offense the AppleSox could generate in the 7-1 loss.

That was not the case on Sunday. The offense provided more than enough run support for Hunter Boyd who allowed just two runs while striking out eight in seven innings of work. The Sox offense scored five runs on five hits in the second inning and never looked back in a 14-2 victory.

The home portion of the schedule begins Tuesday June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Field. They play three games against three different non league opponents. The River City Athletics are in town Tuesday. Wenatchee hosts the Northwest Honkers on Wednesday. They wrap up the quick home stand on Thursday against the Highline Bears. That will be followed by a seven game road trip.