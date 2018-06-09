AppleSox Rained Out Again on Saturday, Double Header on Monday

Due to inclement weather, the AppleSox and Portland Pickles will play a doubleheader on Monday with the first game at 1 p.m. Both games on Monday will be seven innings.

Friday and Saturday’s games with the Pickles were both rained out and as a result, Monday’s non-league game with the Gresham GreyWolves has been canceled.

The AppleSox will start Michael Spellacy in the series opener on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Grady Miller, the original starter for Friday’s game, will get the ball for Game 1 and Hunter Boyd will start Game 2.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox