AppleSox Rained Out Friday, Makeup Game on Monday

The Wenatchee AppleSox will have to wait to get their first crack at the Portland Pickles. Friday night’s game at Walker Stadium in Portland has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday’s game at 7:05 p.m. will now mark the first time that the AppleSox and Portland Pickles will ever mee head-to-head. The Pickles, founded in 2015, played their first two seasons in the Great West League before joining the West Coast League this season.

A make up game has been scheduled for Monday afternoon. The AppleSox are also scheduled to play in Gresham in a non-league game Monday night at 6:35 p.m.