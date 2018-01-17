AppleSox Release 2018 Schedule

The following is a news release from the Wenatchee AppleSox:

The Wenatchee AppleSox have finalized their schedule for the organization’s 19th season, the team announced Tuesday. The 59-game schedule features 54 West Coast League matchups and five non-league games, with one on the road, throughout June, July, and August.

The calendar features 31 home dates, with 27 of those games being league contests.

The AppleSox open up the year June 1-3 in league play at Victoria, before coming home June 5 to take on a trio of non-league opponents.

Opening Night Presented by Gesa Credit Union is scheduled for June 5, with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the River City Athletics. The Athletics were a new opponent for the AppleSox in 2017, and are comprised of junior college players from around the Northwest. Wenatchee won last years’ meeting 5-4, in an exciting contest.

The other two non-league opponents set to face the AppleSox June 6 and June 7 are the Northwest Honkers and Highline Bears. The only other meeting between the AppleSox and Honkers came June 12, 2014, when Wenatchee won 18-7. Wenatchee and Highline met a season ago, and the AppleSox will look to avenge an 8-5 loss from last season’s Hawaiian Night.

For the first time since 2004, Wenatchee will play a road non-league game. The AppleSox take on the Gresham GreyWolves (formerly of the WCL) on June 11 in Gresham, Ore.

The single game falls between back-to-back road series. The first of the two road league series surrounding the non-league matchup is in nearby Portland, against the WCL’s newest franchise, the Portland Pickles. After the non-league game, Wenatchee continues on to face Corvallis.

The AppleSox annual Fireworks Night and Fourth of July celebration, presented by Numerica Credit Union is July 3 against the Yakima Valley Pippins. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m., and the AppleSox wil wrap up the three-game series with the Pippins on Independence Day, July 4.

League home series include matchups with Kelowna, Walla Walla, Bend, Yakima, Bellingham, Portland, Cowlitz, and Port Angeles.

Wenatchee concludes the regular-season portion of its schedule on the road at Kelowna, Aug. 6-8, and the WCL Playoffs will follow.

The Wenatchee AppleSox open their 19th season of play June 1, 2017 at Victoria, and play their home opener in Wenatchee Tuesday, June 5, 2017. For more information, fans can visit www.applesox.com.