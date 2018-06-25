AppleSox Take Weekend Series against Lefties

Down by five runs after five innings, the Wenatchee AppleSox (7-10) rallied to defeat the Port Angeles Lefties (10-11) 8-7 and win two of three in the series.

Mason Marenco went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. Marenco drove in three runs and his two-run homer to left field in the eighth was the difference.

Five different AppleSox players recorded multi-hit games and Curtis Bafus (2-2) tossed six innings of relief to pick up the victory. Five of the Sox’ eight runs came with two outs.

Bafus entered in the fourth inning and allowed three of his four runs in that inning, but retired 13 of the final 16 batters that he faced. Of Bafus’s final 12 outs, seven came via strikeouts.

For the third straight game, the AppleSox scored at least eight runs on 12-or-more hits. Six of those runs and six of those hits came in the four innings as the Sox scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth.

After the Lefties scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second, the AppleSox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Evan Williams began the inning with a walk and went to third after two wild pitches. Jacob Prater followed with a singled and then Connor McCord doubled in Prater.

Port Angeles took the lead with two in the bottom of the inning. The Lefties followed with three in the fourth and their seventh run came in the fifth inning.

After that, the Sox went to work. Eight men came to the plate and four runs scored to draw Wenatchee within one run.

Cory Meyer led off with a single, Josh Taylor walked and both scored on Jordan Rathbone’s first home run of the season. With two outs, Joey Magro reached on an error and Marenco doubled him in.

Two innings later, the Sox took the lead on a dramatic two-run home run by Marenco. After Magro reached on a fielder’s choice, Marenco hit his second home run over the wall in left field to give the Sox the lead.

With the win, the Sox have won their second West Coast League series victory of the season. They now return home to take on the Bend Elks for the first of three games that begins on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox