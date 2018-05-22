AppleSox Under New Ownership

The Wenatchee AppleSox are under new ownership effective Wednesday. Team founder Jim Corcoran sold the team to former Microsoft manager Jose Oglesby. Assistant general manager and co-owner Ken Osborne will remain with the AppleSox and has been promoted to the team’s general manager and chief operating officer. Corcoran will stay on for the summer to assist with the transition.

“I’d like to thank all the fans, sponsors, coaches, and players that made owning and operating the AppleSox such a wonderful experience since our launch in 2000,” said Corcoran. “The last twelve years I have been extremely fortunate to work side-by-side with Ken Osborne. Ken became a part-owner and has been such an integral part of the AppleSox for over a decade, I know he will be fantastic in his new role. Between Jose’s vision for the future of the team and Ken’s promotion, this makes for the smoothest possible passing of the torch.”

New owner Jose Oglesby grew up in Colombia and the Panama Canal Zone. He enjoyed a long career in software engineering including 26 years at Microsoft. His goal is to continue the team’s commitment to customer service and community involvement.

“The AppleSox will continue to provide a wonderful entertainment value for the community. We will maintain all our current community relationships and develop new ones. We intend to maintain our tradition of excellence on and off the field,” said Oglesby.

Corcoran started the AppleSox in 2000 and has owned and operated the team since. The team has enjoyed considerable on-field success, winning five West Coast League Championships (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2012) and one Pacific International League Championship (2003). Eleven former AppleSox players have gone on to reach the major leagues, including Marco Gonzales of the Seattle Mariners and Jason Hammel of the Kansas City Royals.

The AppleSox open the season June 1, 2018 on the road against the Victoria HarbourCats, and play their home opener in Wenatchee June 5 against the River City Athletics.