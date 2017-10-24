Archaeology Days 2017 in Mattawa

In recognition of Archaeology Month, Grant PUD and the Wanapum invite members of the public and media to Archaeology Days 2017. Archeology Days will begin with Youth Day on Wednesday, Oct. 25 followed by Adult Day on Thursday, Oct. 26. Events and activities on both days will be held at the new Wanapum Heritage Center near Priest Rapids Dam at 29082 Highway 243, Mattawa, Wash.

Archaeology Days provide a fun and interactive experience for all to learn more about the Wanapum way of life. Enjoy expert speakers on a host of cultural, historical and natural topics. Those attending will hear from speakers, see demonstrations and participate in activities. The displays and events include, hide processing, beadwork, weaving, flint knapping, Wanapum cultural displays, tule structure experience, Wanapum dugout canoe and much more.

Both days begin at 9 a.m. and lunch is provided. Youth Day will go until 2:30 p.m. and Adult Day will finish at 4 p.m. Please call the Wanapum Heritage Center at 509-766-3461 with any questions. Visit wanapum.org for complete details. The schedule is planned as follows:

Youth Day, Wednesday, Oct. 25

9 to 9:30 a.m. – Welcome – What is Archaeology

9:30 to noon – Rotate through activities, including Canoe Display, Skits, Exhibition Tamanwit, Canoe Journey Exhibit, Flint Knapping, Hide Processing, Activity Booths, Natural Resources Plants, River Patrol, Solar Car Races, Demonstrations, Birds of Prey, Atlatl and Lineman Demonstration.

Noon to 12:45 p.m. – Lunch

12:45 to 2:30 p.m. – Continue rotation through activities

2:30 p.m. – Closing

Adult Day, Thursday, Oct. 26

9 to 9:15 a.m. – Opening

9:15 to 10 a.m. – Bill Layman: Sacred Riverplaces: Documenting the Inundated Pictographs and Petroglyphs of Wanapum and Priest River Reservoirs.

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Matthew Johnson- Fauna from Hole-in-the-Wall Canyon (45KT12) and French Rapids (45KT13) Archaeological Sites.

10:45 to 11:15 a.m. – Break to visit demonstrations, displays and exhibits

11:15 to noon – The Wanapum River Patrol

Noon to 1:15 p.m. – Lunch

1:15 to 2 p.m. – David Rice- A Paleo-Indian Archaeological Assemblage from a Late Pleistocene Outburst Flood Deposit in the Horse Heaven Hills.

2 to 2:45 p.m. – Mark DeLeon- Go West Young Man: Trailscapes Beyond Priest Rapids

2:45 to 3:15 p.m. – Break to visit demonstrations, displays and exhibits

3:15 to 4 p.m. – Christine Brown- Erosion of Traditional Land Use Treaty Rights

4 to 4:15 p.m. – Closing