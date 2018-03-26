latest News

Ardenvoir Swallow Festival April 14th

Posted By: Kevin Rounce March 26, 2018

The 41st annual Ardenvoir Swallow Festival takes place Saturday April 14th. Alice Layton says the festival started when mill workers would make bets on when the swallows would show up, a tradition they still have.

The swallows migrate north from Mexico and arrived in the Ardenvoir last week.

Layton said there will also be a parade, pie eating contest, activities for kids as some of the fun things at the Festival.

The parade begins at noon at Moe Ridge.

