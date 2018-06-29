Are Your Fireworks Legal?

If you are purchasing fireworks over the next few days, the Washington State Fire Marshall is urging consumers to only purchase legal consumer fireworks sold at stands licensed to sell legal fireworks.

High-powered, illegal explosive devices such as M-80s or homemade devices can cause life-altering injuries.

Some signs that your fireworks may be illegal include fireworks purchased online, by mail order, or the person selling you the fireworks tells you they were bought in another state.

Illegal fireworks lack safety warnings or instructions on the packaging and information on the country of manufacture.

Legally sold fireworks will not appear homemade, wrapped in electrical tape or have a fuse that isn’t taped down.

If you know where these illegal explosives devices are being sold, manufactured, or possessed, report it to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, or to the local police department on a non-emergency phone number. Only call 911 to report emergencies.

Here is where you can legally set off your fireworks in North Central Washington;

East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Bridgeport, Quincy and Ephrata.

Personal fireworks are banned in Chelan and Douglas County including Mansfield and Waterville.

Always remember to use the three “B‘s” of fireworks safety:

Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

For more information about fireworks safety or the fireworks laws for your area, visit the State Fire Marshal’s Office fireworks webpage at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/