Army Vet arrested for Threats to VA Clinic Doctor

A Wenatchee man is being held on a Cyberstalking charge after sending threatening messages to his doctor at Wenatchee’s VA Clinic.

Wenatchee Police arrested 28 year old veteran Paul T. Taylor Thursday evening after he made phone threats to quote “bring war” to the Wenatchee VA Clinic. Police say Taylor also sent his VA doctor several threatening texts and pictures, including addresses of family and friends.

Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said the incident involving Taylor began when a Veterans Affairs Administration call center reported a threat from the suspect believed to be Taylor against the Wenatchee VA Clinic located in the Olds Station area. The initial threat was not specifically targeted against any person and did not make a specific threat of violence. The call center told police the suspect said, “If I have to fight, so be it. If I have to bring war to the VA, so be it.” The caller also stated he would be at the Wenatchee VA Clinic at 4:00 PM. Wenatchee Police made contact with Taylor who agreed that he would not go to the VA Clinic that day. He indicated he was upset about a medical issue he felt was not being properly treated. Reinfeld said Taylor refused offers of additional resources and assistance.

Shortly before 4:00 PM, a doctor from the Wenatchee VA Clinic began receiving text messages from Taylor on her personal phone. The threats had details about names and addresses of the doctor’s extended family members and friends. The messages described the view from her home and a picture of Taylor holding a picture of the doctor’s husband and child. He also noted that he had skills as a former Special Operations Soldier. The doctor felt her life and family was being threatened.

The VA Clinic and a nearby child care facility were placed on lockdown while a Regional SWAT Team while surveillance was under way at several locations

Police located Taylor driving just after 7:00 PM on the George Sellar Bridge. Officers conducted a high risk stop and took Taylor into custody without further incident.

Taylor told investigators he had read the law for harassment and his statements were too vague to be violations of the law. He also stated he would never threaten a child. Taylor did mention a study where doctors who have lost a family member tend to be more empathetic with their patients. Finally, Taylor admitted he had driven by the doctor’s residence and had seen an Officer at the house.

Taylor was booked for one count of felony Cyberstalking at Chelan County Regional Justice. At an initial appearance today, bail was set at $100,000. Police are seeking a warrant to search Taylor’s vehicle and mobile phone.