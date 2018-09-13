Arrest Made in South Wenatchee Fire

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wenatchee man in connection with the fire Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a motorhome being used as a permanent dwelling. Chelan and Douglas County Fire responded to the 1700 block of Judkins Street in Wenatchee about 1:45pm Wednesday to a fire burning in dry grass in the front yards of two residences. The fire was also spreading to the motorhome, a car and two nearby structures. A witness who reported the fire believed a male started the fire and gave authorities a clothing description.

When Deputies arrived on scene they observed a male that matched the suspect description. The individual also had soot on his face. The 41 year old Wenatchee man was detained and interviewed by Detectives and later arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail on a charge of Arson 1st Degree.

Chelan and Douglas County Fire crews were able to knock down the fire before it did any significant damage to nearby homes. A motorhome that serves as a residence for a woman was badly damaged and rendered uninhabitable. Three people were inside at the time of the fire but escaped without injury.