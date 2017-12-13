Ashley Goetz selected as new Okanogan School Superintendent

The Okanogan School District has selected a new superintendent. The Board received applications from 17 candidates and narrowed the field to three finalists before voted to offer the contract to Ashley Goetz. She is currently the Principal at Virginia Grainger Elementary School in Okanogan. She has worked in the district as a teacher and for the last four years as principal. Goetz will assume the duties of Superintendent beginning July 1, 2018. She will be replacing Dr. Richard Johnson who is retiring after 30 years as Superintendent in Okanogan.