Asphalt Truck Crash closes I-90 Exit

An I-90 exit at Cle Elum for eastbound traffic is closed until Thursday where a semi overturned this morning, spilling several thousand gallons of liquid asphalt.

The driver, 65 year old Bill S. Balcom of East Wenatchee told troopers he was distracted by a bee that entered the cab before he lost control.

Balcom was cited for wheels off of the roadway and suffered a minor injury.

The truck belonged to Mitchell Asphalt and Paving of Wenatchee. Balcom was behind the wheel of a truck hauling liquid asphalt for the same company that was involved in an accident last Monday, May 14th on Blewett Pass. That accident also resulted in a similar spill of the same material. However, Balcom was not cited. State Patrol accident reports indicated Balcom lost control oh his truck and rolled over into a ditch when he had to swerve to avoid another semi truck that was overturned and blocking both lanes.

Joye redfield-Wilder with the Department of Ecology (DOE) said about 3,500 gallons of asphalt was spilled but there was no fuel release. The material is not impacting any water sources and is confined the the exit shoulder. The DOE spill responder says clean up will be tomorrow when the hot mix cools.

Original Post

The I-90 eastbound exit 84 into Cle Elum is blocked by an overturned truck carrying liquid asphalt. The tank has ruptured spilling several thousand gallons of liquid asphalt. There is no estimate to reopen the exit. Eastbound motorists can use exit 85 to reach the town of Cle Elum or travel to Wenatchee via US97 Blewett Pass