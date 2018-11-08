ATF and Gun Group Offer Rewards in Okanogan County Theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $2,500 reward and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match it for a total of $5, 000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in a theft at Dave’s Gun and Pawn Shop in Riverside, Okanogan County.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the September 13th burglary which resulted in the theft of 6 shotguns.

Detectives say the burglars tried to smash in a back door of the business with a vehicle allowing them to reach into the building and grab the weapons.

Anyone with information can contact 1-888- ATF-TIPS All calls and tips will remain confidential