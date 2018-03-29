Attorney asks Judge to reconsider $500K award in discrimination lawsuit

A Douglas County jury awarded a Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy over $500,000 earlier this month in a discrimination lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Department but the attorney representing Chelan County believes the damage award is excessive and wants a new trial if it isn’t lowered. Chelan County sheriff’s deputy Jennifer Tyler won her lawsuit March 7th following a one-week trial in Douglas County Superior Court.

Our news partner iFiber One News reports Heather Yakely is representing Chelan County on behalf of the Washington Counties Risk Pool. Yakely filed a motion March 19 that asked Judge John Hotchkiss to reevaluate the verdict.

Jurors believed Tyler’s claims that the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office retaliated against her after she testified against her former boss for allegedly groping her while she was a deputy in Oklahoma. Court documents state that a jury panel of four women and eight men awarded Tyler $300,000 for emotional harm she endured in the Chelan County Sheriff’s Department after she testified against the Oklahoma Sheriff who was convicted of 35 counts of sexual misconduct and rape. Tyler was also awarded $200,000 for another claim of retaliation after she was fired in 2010 and rehired by the Chelan County Sheriff’s office in 2013. The jury also granted $6,000 to Tyler based on a claim for lost salary.

Yakely wrote in a brief that the $500,000 awarded to Tyler “should shock the court’s conscience.” “It is clear that the jury was swayed by prejudice and/or a failure to follow the evidence,” she wrote.

Tyler’s legal counsel made a motion to strike down a hearing which was initially scheduled for March 27. Court documents state that Tyler’s legal counsel wants to reschedule a hearing for April 11. The move allows Tyler more time to respond to Chelan County’s motion.